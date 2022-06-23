Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock worth $135,454,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.