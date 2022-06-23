Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

