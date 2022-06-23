Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

