Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 13,715 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at $2,653,000.

BAPR stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

