Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 486,419 shares of company stock valued at $154,870,241. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.20.

RH opened at $247.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 12 month low of $227.26 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average of $382.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

