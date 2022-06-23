Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,425 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

