Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $608.82 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.16 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $635.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

