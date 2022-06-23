Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,857,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

BIL stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.