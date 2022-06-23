Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $894.73.

TSLA opened at $708.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $789.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $734.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.