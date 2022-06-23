Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.