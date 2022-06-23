Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 11.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

KLAC opened at $324.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.67. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

