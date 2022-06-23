Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

