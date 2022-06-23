Stonnington Group LLC Invests $438,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,275 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.