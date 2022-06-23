Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 285,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 141,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

