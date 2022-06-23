Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.