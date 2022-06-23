Stonnington Group LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

