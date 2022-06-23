Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,232 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.01 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average is $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

