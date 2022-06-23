Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

