Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Holdings Boosted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,783.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,464 shares of company stock worth $319,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

