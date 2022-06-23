Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $1.42 Million Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

