Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI opened at $27.39 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.