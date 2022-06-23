General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

NYSE GE opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

