Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,234 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $193.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.17 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

