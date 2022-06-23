First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 477 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $12,348,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $83.75 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

