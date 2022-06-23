Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 28,196 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,196 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PROG were worth $31,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 235,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 35,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after buying an additional 530,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a report on Monday.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

