Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 169.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

