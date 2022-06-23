RDA Financial Network Acquires 154 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

USMV stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

