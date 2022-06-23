RDA Financial Network Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,479,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,246,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.21.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

