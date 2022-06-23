iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

