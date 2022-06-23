Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.68.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

