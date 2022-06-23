Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 185,837 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 848,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,837 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after buying an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

