Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.31 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,222 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

