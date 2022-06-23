Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,873 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 196,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 53,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACA opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.