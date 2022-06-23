Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

