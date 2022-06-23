Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.