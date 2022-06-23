CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 168,884 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($124.21) to €119.00 ($125.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

