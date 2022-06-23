Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

YEXT opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,947 shares of company stock valued at $278,436. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 164.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

