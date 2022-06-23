Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,947 shares of company stock worth $278,436 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

