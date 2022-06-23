Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 598 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

