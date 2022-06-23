Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,400 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,400 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties comprises 1.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

