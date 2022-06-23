The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LGL stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

