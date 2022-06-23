First American Trust FSB Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,339.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

