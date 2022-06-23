CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 599 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

