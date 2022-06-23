Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.7% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

