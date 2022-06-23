Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $121,795,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $186.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $216.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

