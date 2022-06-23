Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in ABB by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in ABB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in ABB by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

