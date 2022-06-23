10,790 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

