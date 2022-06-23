Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

