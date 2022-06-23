Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $78.30 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.