Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.